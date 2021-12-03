MMA: McGregor preps for comeback

MMA star Conor McGregor showed off his buffed physique while he prepares for a comeback in the UFC.

The Irishman is continuing his rehabilitation from a broken leg which he sustained in his recent trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has posted pictures of himself on Instagram while giving fans updates.

"Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp," said McGregor.

His head trainer John Kavanagh said McGregor looked so big he could fight at middleweight.

The 33-year-old returned to the cage in January and was knocked out in a rematch with Dustin Porier.

McGregor tried to avenge his defeat seven months later but broke his tibia near the end of round 1.



