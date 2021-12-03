The Dasma Monarchs arranged a title showdown with Go for Gold-Air Force following a tough five-set victory over VNS Manileño Spikers in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League Friday night at Aquamarine Sports Complex Lipa City, Batangas.

Mark Calado led Dasma to a 25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 21-25, 18-16 win against VNS in the their semifinals pairing.

Calado lifted the Monarchs to a 17-16 matchpoint before the Manileño Spikers committed a costly error of failing to receive Kris Silang's service.

Calado finished with 28 points, while Madzlan Gampong had three blocks for a 17-point effort. Ronniel Rosales chipped in 13 points.

"I told my teammates to stay calm. I simply wanted to win," said Calado.

The Monarchs played without head coach Norman Miguel, who was quarantined on Friday for breaking health protocols. He had to undergo another antigen test and will be available for the gold medal match on Saturday if he yields a negative result.

Team Dasma will meet Go for Gold on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a battle between unbeaten teams.

Aside from earning the distinction as the first-ever Champions League winner, the champs will also become the Philippines representative to the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran on May 15-22, 2022.

VNS, meanwhile, takes on Global Remit in the bronze medal match at 1:30 p.m.