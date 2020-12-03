FIBA: Juan Gomez de Liaño named among top performers of Asia Cup bubble

Juan Gomez de Liano of the Philippines during their first game against Thailand in the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. FIBA.basketball.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dwight Ramos and Javi Gomez de Liaño led the way in scoring, but it was the younger Juan Gomez de Liaño who earned plaudits for his solid play for Gilas Pilipinas in the recently concluded window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Ramos stole the show in the Philippines' first game in Manama, Bahrain, making all seven of his field goals to score 20 points in their 93-61 rout of Thailand.

Three days later, it was Javi who fired 19 points in another comfortable win, 93-69, over Thailand.

But FIBA took note of Juan's steady performances in both games as well as his penchant for hitting big shots that kept Gilas in control when it seemed that Thailand was ready to make a run.

"In both games, it was the younger Juan Gomez De Liaño that made big shots and big plays to get the momentum swinging the Philippines' way," according to a FIBA report.

"Juan dazzled the fans and dazed the defense with his dribbling, but when it was time to stick in the dagger shots, he was able to do that too," they added. "Thailand found that out the hard way when they were bombarded by De Liaño's timely three-pointers."

Watch more in iWantTFC

The younger Gomez De Liaño averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, while making seven of the 14 three-pointers that he took in two games.

The Philippines improved to 3-0 in Group A, topping the group after two qualifying windows.

Other players who made it to FIBA's list of the top five best performers for the second window are: Lebanon's Wael Arakji, who averaged 22.5 points per game; Bahrain's Mohamed Kawaid, who averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game; Syria's George "Trey" Kell III, who averaged 34.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while leading the way in their upset of Iran; and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alsuwailem, who put up 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Related video: