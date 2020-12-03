Boxing: Planned pro debut could preview Eumir Marcial's performance at Olympics

Watch more in iWantTFC

If Eumir Marcial makes his professional debut in boxing this month, then it should serve as a preview of what he could do at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said his group is looking to book Marcial for a 4-rounder against a yet to be determined opponent in the coming weeks.

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano said going pro is definitely the way to go for Marcial.

"Let's get real, it's the same path Eumir Marcial will take after the Olympics. It's a great foundation, investment. The people, fans will see how he fares in professional boxing," Icasiano said.

"It's a preview. It's also a warning for the middleweight division in the Olympics as to how good Eumir Marcial is."

He added that it won't also hurt Marcial's preparations for the Olympics since amateur boxing have changed in recent years.

"[They] don't wear head gear anymore. Yes, there are slight adjustments with the gloves, but the pace is similar to pro boxing, because they want to imbibe the appeal of professional boxing... It's unlike the time of Onyok Velasco," he said.

"[So] this is the kind of competition that will sharpen his competitive mentality... It's going to beneficial for Eumir Marcial."