UE overcomes adversity for 3rd straight women's judo crown

The UE Lady Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East, despite fielding just 13 judokas, completed its three-peat bid in UAAP women's judo at the close of the Season 86 championships on Friday at the Marikina Sports Complex.

The Lady Warriors' roster was enough to put up a huge margin over the rest of the field, paced by the eventual back-to-back MVP Joemari-Heart Rafael's conquest of the half-lightweight (under 52 kg) division.

"Since 'yung isa sa staff namin, 'yung wife ko, is a psychologist, siy 'yung nagma-mindset sa mga players at sinu-supplement ko lang. Ang sabi ko lang sa kanila kahapon, para mag-champion kami uli, walang bibitaw. Gawin lang nila 'yung roles nila at 'pag ginawa nila 'yon, makukuha pa rin namin 'yung championship," UE head coach Rodimple Rodriguez said.

The Lady Warriors failed to get in the gold medal finals of half-middleweight (under 63 kg) and middleweight (under 70 kg) divisions, with senior Veneza Dayao and Remieanne Pangilinan being stopped in the semis of their respective divisions.

They still grabbed a bronze to add to UE's tally, along with Alyzza Dela Cruz (also from under 63) and Aescie Anne Ramos (also from under 70).

The foundation for UE's three-peat bid was laid down on the opening day.

Rafael's sister, Jewel Ann, defended the Season 85 MVP's extra-lightweight (under 48 kg) gold from last season against Ateneo's Ysabelle Claravall.

Leah Jhane Lopez continued UE's dominance in the featherweight (under 44 kg) class with her second straight title in the weight division, while Krystanna Resente added the lightweight (under 57 kg) crown to the collection.

The 1-2 finish of Jeniva Consigna and eventual Rookie of the Year Felice Barbuco in the middleweight division fuelled the UST's bid for a late surge, but the Season 85 champions eventually ended as runner-up for the season with 23 points on a

The Female Tiger Judokas bagged the two silvers in the day with Princess Cortez and Jeanmae Lobo taking defeats from De La Salle University's Yvonne Aragon and Ateneo de Manila University's Maxine Mababangloob, respectively.

Mababangloob's surprise gold in half-heavyweight (under 78 kg) over Cortez and the silver from Juliana San Ramon in heavyweight (over 78 kg) are what carried the Blue Eagles to the third-place finish with 16 points over Stephanie Fetalver, the heavyweight champion, and the University of the Philippines' 11.

The Fighting Maroons also added a bronze from Pag-ibig De Villa in the half-heavyweight class for the second day to augment the lone medal haul from Ayessa Baloy, a silver in the half-lightweight class, the previous day for a 1-1-1 medal tally.

Aragon's title in middleweight (under 70 kg) over Lobo pushed the Green Judokas' total to 10 with three golds from the first day adding to the total for a 1-0-3 final medal count.