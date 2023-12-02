The FEU Cheering Squad celebrates after winning the UAAP Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 2, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA — The FEU Cheering Squad reclaimed the UAAP Cheerdance championship all thanks to their routine that was inspired by the Super Mario Bros.

This was the Tamaraws’ second gold medal in three seasons and their fourth overall, and the win also got them 21 podium finishes, the most in UAAP history.

And for FEU mentor Randell San Gregorio, this feat speaks a lot about the Morayta-based squad’s pedigree in the competition.

“Mabigat din yung most podium [finishes] in the UAAP Cheerdance history. So I guess, it’s a testimony to the program of FEU as far as cheerdance is concerned,” he said on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Lagi lang kaming: ‘Ano bang kulang satin? What do we need to do?’ para mag-stay sa podium at para mag-grow. Siguro nakuha rin namin yung tamang formula kasi two sa tatlo, medyo mabigat yun,” he added.

However, San Gregorio revealed that he almost replaced the theme that won them their fourth title, explaining that he had some issues during their preparations for FEU’s routine.

“Mahirap i-top yung Super Mario. Naging bongga si Nintendo dahil sa Super Mario. Wala kaming maisip sa Nintendo. Itong Super Mario talaga, I was really close to changing the theme for us,” he said.

“Hirap na hirap akong humanap ng dance moves. Meron na akong opening, meron na akong ending, yung gitna wala ako. Eh hindi pwedeng wala yun, so sabi ko: ‘Palit na kaya ako?”

Still, he kept his belief in the game that was first released in the 1980s.

“Pero sabi ko try ko mag-search pa. Ayun, nahanap ko yung music, so talagang para samin siguro yung Super Mario,” the coach explained.

He then said that it was also his way of topping their silver-clinching performance last season.

“Goal lang talaga namin makabuo, to give justice to Super Mario. Kasi hindi namin na-give justice si Francis M. Medyo hindi naging maganda ang performance namin [last year]”

As for plans for Season 87, San Gregorio said that they are still to finalize it.

“Baka may suggestion ka? Kasi wala tala ga akong maisip eh,” he quipped. “I’m sure something will come up, and mai-inspire kami to do it.”