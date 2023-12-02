Phoenix Super LPG guard Ken Tuffin puts up a shot against Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 2, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Ken Tuffin slashed his way to sink the game winning layup that led to Phoenix Super LPG's 99-98 thriller over Converge on Saturday’s PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

Trailing by a single point, the Fuel Masters coach Jamike Jarin drew a play in the last 10 seconds that led to Jason Perkins' assist to Tuffin.

Tuffin then barged his way to complete the game-winning play to secure Phoenix's fifth straight win.

"There were options in that play, but one of the options there was Ken if there was no other one to pass to," said Jarin following their win over the FiberXers.

"Good thing Perk (Perkins) saw it, there was some scramble on the back screen for J3 (Jonathan Williams) and fortunate for us Ken made the basket."

Jarin cited that they also made sure they shared the ball in the last two quarters to survive the gritty Converge.

"We only had six assists by halftime, so it means we were playing selfish basketball," he said. "We regrouped, cleaned it up and we played great defense."

Import Williams had a double double of 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, while Perkins tallied 20 points and seven boards.

Converge import Tom Vodanovich had 35 points and nine rebounds but it was not enough to save the FiberXers from a fifth loss.

The Scores:

Phoenix 99 - Williams 27, Perkins 20, Rivero 12, Tio 7, Mocon 9, Tuffin 8, Alejandro 6, Manganti 5, Garcia 3, Jazul 2, Soyud 0, Daves 0, Verano 0, Camacho 0.

Converge 98 - Vodanovich 35, Winston 15, Santos 11, Balanza 10, Arana 10, Racal 9, Ambohot 3, Tallo 3, Caralipio 2, Melecio 0, Fornilos 0, Wong 0.

Quarters: 27-27, 47-48, 70-70, 99-98