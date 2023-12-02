The FEU Cheering Squad. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Far Eastern University has successfully reclaimed the UAAP Cheerdance Crown.

The FEU Cheering Squad topped the Season 86 edition of the competition, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws tallied 702.5 points to bag their fourth UAAP Cheerdance title. They last ruled the contest in Season 84.

They performed a routine which was inspired by Super Mario Bros in front of 18,122 fans, and team head coach Randell San Gregorio bared that the famous video game was the most suitable choice for their championship-winning routine.

“Wala na yatang mas gaganda na tema na video game kesa Super Mario. We're really so happy,” he said after their win.

“Honestly, hindi ito yung goal namin eh,” he revealed. “Goal lang talaga namin, makabuo, to give justice to Super Mario. Kasi hindi namin na-give justice si Francis M. Medyo hindi naging maganda ang performance namin [last year], he added, pertaining to their second-place finish in Season 85.

On the other hand, last season’s champions National University (697 points) finished in second place after their Elvis Presley-themed performance.

Meanwhile, the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe (684 points), who danced to the tunes of music from BLACKPINK, finished in third place.

Aside from the championship, the Tamaraws also swept the special awards and were hailed as the squad with the ‘Most Unique Dance Move’ award, ‘Stylish Performance Team Award’, ‘Juicy-fied Pyramid’ award, ‘Best Toss’ award, and ‘Best Awra Dance Move’, award.

Finishing fourth is the Adamson Pep Squad with 665 points, UP is at fifth with 602 points, UE got 559 points which is good for no. 6, La Salle tallied 555.5 points and ended up as seventh-placers, and the Blue Eagles finished last with 523 points.