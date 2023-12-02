Jhoana Maraguinot in action for Nxled against Farm Fresh in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, December 2, 2023 at the San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo. PVL Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The Nxled Chameleons recovered from a letdown in the second set to turn back the Farm Fresh Foxies and end their campaign in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on a triumphant note.

In front of a packed crowd at the San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo on Saturday, the Chameleons leaned on their net defense and a clutch performance from veteran Jhoana Maraguinot to take a 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17 triumph.

Though already out of the semis race, the result allowed Nxled to end the conference on a high. They exit with a 4-7 win-loss record, while Farm Fresh fell to 2-9 to wrap up their own campaign.

Maraguinot starred in the end game for Nxled, scoring back-to-back points for a 20-16 advantage that the Foxies would not recover from. Their lead reached seven points, 23-16, off another Maraguinot crosscourt spike.

A hit by Kate Santiago stemmed the tide for Farm Fresh, but it was the last point that they would win. Maraguinot and Camille Victoria put the finishing touches on the match with consecutive kills.

Four players finished in double-digits for the Chameleons, led by Victoria who had 17 points on 12 kills and five blocks en route to Player of the Game honors. Lycha Ebon had 15, and Maraguinot and Chiara Permentilla each had 12 markers. Nxled had a 54-47 advantage in kills, and a whopping 14 blocks to Farm Fresh's six.

"In our last game, we just showed out," Nxled libero Dani Ravena said after the match. "It's just about time to really show out kung ano 'yung pinaghirapan namin."

The Chameleons had to overhaul a five-point deficit in the opening set, after Alyssa Bertolano's service game gave Farm Fresh an 18-13 lead. They got it done thanks in part to attack errors by Foxies, with a mishit by Trisha Tubu giving Nxled a 22-21 lead that they would not relinquish. Back-to-back attack errors by Tubu and Bertolano wrapped up the set for Nxled.

Farm Fresh recovered in the second frame thanks to the entry of Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa, who gave the Foxies a huge lift off the bench. Pascual had six points in the set, including the backrow kill that served as the winner.

But Nxled's net defense rose to the occasion in the pivotal third frame. Consecutive blocks by Victoria -- first on Santiago then on Justine Dorog -- pushed the Chameleons to a 21-18 lead, and they cruised from there.

Maraguinot then took over in the fourth set, pouring in a variety of hits to guide the Chameleons to victory.

Santiago had 15 points and Pascual finished with 12 for the Foxies, while Tubu was limited to eight points.