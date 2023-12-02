Carlos "Limitless" Alvarez. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Carlos "Limitless" Alvarez's bid for a fourth straight victory ended unfavorably at ONE Friday Fights 43 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alvarez suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of Nachyn "Samurai" Sat in a thrilling featherweight slugfest.

The Mongolian landed heavy hits that forced the referee to stop the fight at the 4:27 mark of the second round. Sat's power had been evident from the onset, as he landed a right uppercut to Alvarez's jaw that forced the Team Lakay stalwart to be on the defensive.

Alvarez landed power shots of his own, including a right hook that floored Sat in the opening round.

In the second round, Sat took the fight to the ground, but Alvarez worked his way out of trouble and even attempted a rear-naked choke. When the fight went back on the feet again, however, it was Sat who imposed his will.

This is Alvarez's first defeat in The Home of Martial Arts after winning his first three bouts.

Dave "Kintas" Bangguigui. Handout/ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Dave "Kintas" Bangguigui suffered consecutive losses, this time falling to Ryosuke Honda via unanimous decision.

The Japanese’s aggression was evident in the fight, landing a solid head kick late in the first round against the Fight Corps MMA bet. He continued to control the match as he repeatedly tried for submissions, including a tough rear naked choke attempt late in the third round.

Bangguigui’s offense was limited in the match, with his only significant hits coming in the second round to make things interesting, but that wasn’t enough as the ONE Warrior Series contestant fell to his second straight defeat.