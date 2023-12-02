Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay during the M5 Wildcard stage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- Turkish squad FireFlux Esports swept Malaysian squad Team SMG to kick off their M5 World Championship campaign at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

FireFlux are with Ahmet Taha "Rosa" Batir after he missed their MSC 2023 campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. They shocked a Team SMG squad reinforced by ex-MPL Philippines players Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay.

After dominating Game 1, FireFlux staved off a valiant Team SMG squad after numerous attempts by the Malaysian squad to push down their defenses. Rosa spiced things up in the draft by picking up a mid-lane Terizla.

Sidar "Tienzy" Menteşe led all players by notching the double MVP nod in both games, including Game 2 where he snagged the game-capping double-kill.

Team SMG is one of two M5 Wildcard teams who qualified through the first phase of the tournament held in Kuala Lumpur.

Team SMG will try and bounce back against Blacklist International on Monday, December 4 at 8 P.M.