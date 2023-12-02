M5: Homebois sinks Baloyskie, Markyyy-led Geek Fam

MANILA - Malaysian champions Homebois prevailed over Geek Fam, which is led by Pinoy Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, to kick off their M5 World Championship campaign at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City on Saturday.

Fellow Pinoy Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio, who propelled Geek Fam to the world championship back in MPL Indonesia, suited up for the squad to start their M-series campaign.

After a long nail-biter in Game 1 which saw Homebois claw their way back from a large deficit, Homebois rode on the momentum in a dominant Game 2 matchup to seal the series in their favor.

Homebois racked up a 11,000 gold lead to end Game 2, getting total control of all the map objectives to conquer.

Geek Fam will face North America's TheOhioBrothers on December 5 at 6 P.M.