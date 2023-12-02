Jaja Santiago and the undefeated JT Marvelous volleyball team. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X [@Marvelous_JT].

JT Marvelous and Denso Airybees both won -- albeit in contrasting fashion -- in the 2023-24 V.League Division 1 on Saturday.

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous survived a gutsy challenge from Hitachi Rivale, escaping with a tough 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9 victory at the Hitachi City Ikenogawa Sakura Arena.

The hard-earned win raised JT Marvelous' record to 11-0.

"We were able to win a very tough game with everyone's efforts," JT Marvelous coach Tomoko Yoshihara said. "We will sort out our issues, remain humble, and prepare as a team so that we can show an even more improved side ... in the new year."

Santiago had 14 points on 11 kills and three blocks in the win, while American import Andrea Drews had 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two service aces.

Santiago remains the V.League's top attacker at 58.7%, and their top blocker with an average of 0.90 rejection per set.

Meanwhile, Jia de Guzman and Denso made it two wins in a row after sweeping the PFU Blue Cats, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22, at the Ukaruchan Arena.

De Guzman was an unused substitute in the match. Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller led the Airybees with 12 points, 11 on attacks.

Denso now has a 4-5 record, good for sixth in the V.League. They will take a long break before playing again on December 23 against the Okayama Seagulls (2-6).

Santiago and JT Marvelous, meanwhile, won't play again until January 6, 2024, against the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis (6-4).