Sisi Rondina of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Choco Mucho sent a strong message to their potential semi-finals opponents, overpowering Chery Tiggo in straight sets on Saturday at the jam-packed San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo.

The Flying Titans showcased their firepower in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 win -- their tenth triumph in a row in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Already assured of a place in the Final 4, the Flying Titans got a boost of confidence as they made quick work of the Crossovers, completing the match in just an hour and 31 minutes in front of over 5,500 fans at the venue.

Sisi Rondina led the way with 16 points on 13 kills and three blocks, while Maddie Madayag had 11 points on nine kills. Deanna Wong pulled the strings with 24 excellent sets, while Thang Ponce anchored the defense with 16 digs and 12 receptions. The Flying Titans had a 48-38 advantage in kills against the Crossovers.

"Naging masaya ako dahil lahat ng gusto naming mangyari sa loob ng court, nakuha namin. Even blocking namin, 'yung service namin talaga, mas nag-connect talaga," said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin after the match.

Choco Mucho pounced on Chery Tiggo's miscues in Set 1, with the Crossovers committing 10 errors that allowed the Flying Titans to claim a comfortable win. In the second set, it was their net defense that gave Choco Mucho the advantage, after a rejection by Rondina on Shaya Adorador pushed them ahead, 20-17.

Rondina scored a down-the-line hit in the next rally, and Cherry Nunag added a kill block of her own before Kat Tolentino's put-away of an overpassed ball gave the Flying Titans a 23-17 lead that took the wind out of Chery Tiggo's sails.

The Crossovers looked poised to extend the match as they took a 20-17 lead in the third frame, but Choco Mucho steadily worked their way back and proved to be the more composed team down the stretch. A Rondina block gave Choco Mucho the lead for good, 23-22, and Mylene Paat's attack error in the next rally put the Flying Titans at match point, 24-22.

Ponce committed a double contact violation in the next rally to give the Crossovers some hope, but Rondina's sharp crosscourt hit ended any chances of a comeback for Chery Tiggo.

"Kahit na anong mangyari, kailangan nating manalo dito. Ito 'yung magiging ano eh, tataas pa 'yung kumpiyansa natin pagdating sa semifinals. Sabi ko, kahit sino 'yung kalaban natin, basta importante 'yung goal natin is 'yung kumpiyansa natin is tumaas and tumaas," noted Alinsunurin.

Chery Tiggo fell to 8-3 with the defeat; they will enter the semis on the heels of a two-game losing streak.

Eya Laure was the only player in double-digits for the Crossovers, with 15 points.