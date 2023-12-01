MANILA -- The cheering squads that infuse energy into the UAAP games will take center stage on Saturday as the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition unfolds at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

All eyes will be on the defending champion National University (NU) Pep Squad, victorious in seven of the last nine competitions.

The decorated squad, set to perform second in the competition starting at 2 p.m., will usher in a new era with head coach Gab Bajacan taking over from longtime mentor Ghicka Bernabe.

“Yung challenge nga is I am more on cheering side and I am also the designer as well ng team. Si Coach Ghicka is more of the motherly love type of coach. Si Coach Jess is a dance coach talaga,” quipped the youthful coach of the squad, whose routine will be inspired by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

“So imagine-in ninyo kailangan kong maging mother and a dancer and a cheerleader at the same time."

Last season’s podium finishers, Far Eastern University (FEU) Cheering Squad, and University of Santo Tomas (UST) Salinggawi Dance Troupe, however, are determined to dethrone the 'kings and queens' of the CDC.

The cheering squad from Morayta, aiming for a fourth CDC crown, is motivated to deliver a 'billion-dollar' performance inspired by the box office hit Super Mario.

"Our focus this year is to perform the theme which is sobrang layo ng theme namin this year compared sa lagi naming theme which is pop icons," said FEU team captain Sarah Jean Quintero, whose team will be performing seventh.

Meanwhile, 'Gawi, eight-time champions in the event, will ride the current K-Pop wave, performing to the tunes of Korean pop group Blackpink.

"For this year, we just made sure that everybody's going to have fun and that Salinggawi will be able to stand up for what a lot of the people are trying to say that this year's CDC will be saving the best for the last since we're going to be the last performers," said UST head coach Mark Chaiwalla as the Salinggawi Dance Troupe will have the honor of closing out the show.

The league's other eight-time champs, University of the Philippines Pep Squad, will be performing fifth and are set to honor their own, the Eraserheads, with an "Alapaap"-inspired routine.

Opening the show will be the season-host University of the East with a '90s anime-themed routine.

The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, performing third, promise a grand performance with a Super Bowl program, while Adamson University Pep, performing after Ateneo, will display their Trolls-inspired showpiece.

Little is known about the De La Salle University Animo Squad's routine, except that they are ready to light up MOA Arena with their 'LS Get Loud' theme.

There will be few changes in the rules for the tournament, according to the new head judge Patricia Bianca Valencia.

The timer for performances will only begin once the last member of the team steps on the blue mat.

Teams will be given five to six minutes to complete their routine and are allowed 30 seconds to recover after their final pose.

In addition to the usual judges, the league has also invited a Malaysian judge for the competition.