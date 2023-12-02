AP Bren sweeps Burmese Ghouls to open M5 campaign

AP Bren during their opening game in the M5 World Championships, held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA (UPDATE) - Hometown representatives AP Bren made quick work of Myanmar squad Burmese Ghouls to kick off their M5 World Championship group stage campaign at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City on Saturday.

AP Bren lorded over Burmese Ghouls in Game 1, grabbing 4 early kills before pulling away entirely to end the game within 13 minutes and 45 seconds.

The Hive's captain Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel led the pack with 3 kills and 6 assists, while Marco "Super Marco" Requitano chalked up 5 kills and 7 assists.

After Burmese Ghouls packed an early lead, AP Bren clawed their way back into the series after snatching the third turtle and then killing off the lord in the 12th minute.

Despite valiant efforts by Burmese Ghouls, AP Bren managed to close things out with only two men standing in the 20th minute.

This is the first time both organizations faced each other since the M2 World Championships in Singapore, where AP Bren -- then Bren Esports -- prevailed 4-3 to claim the Philippines' first world championship title in ML:BB.

"M5 Burmese Ghouls is quite shaky at this point. Whereas M2 Burmese Ghouls whenever we face them in a major setup, they always step up. They are like a bunch of beasts whenever we play them but right now Burmese Ghouls, they are shaky. They had a long haul flight they flew like 27 hours so that's hard on their bodies. I hope they could regain their composure moving forward," head coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro said.

AP Bren will face Singapore's Team Flash on December 6 at 8 P.M.

