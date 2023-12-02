Adamson's Vince Reyes. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University made a statement by outlasting National University-Nazareth School, 63-59, to seize the solo lead in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament.

After Saturday's win at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, the Baby Falcons remain the only undefeated team in the juniors tournament.

“Actually, ang usapan namin one game at a time pero alam nila yung importance ng game na ito kasi kung sino manalo dito, siya na lang ang unbeaten. Ang importante now is alam nila yung importance ng bawat laro dito,” said head coach Mike Fermin, who steered the Baby Falcons to a second place finish a season ago.

Adamson had to dig deep to fend off the Collins Akowe-powered NU.

Down 56-50 midway through the final frame, Earl Medina knocked down a timely triple to stop the Adamson bleeding and ignite a late-game rally.

The Bullpups had their chances to pad their lead in the endgame, but an errant pass by Thomas Pillado instead led to a Medina layup that gave Adamson a 60-59 lead with 47.6 seconds remaining.

A miss by Pillado then led to a Gene Carillo bucket in transition, before another error by the Bullpups forced them to send Justine Garcia to the line. He split his charities but it was enough to ice the game for Adamson.

Garcia, a Grade 12 point guard, led Adamson with 13 points while Vince Reyes, a 6-foot-3 big man tasked to defend 6-foot-10 Nigerian Akowe, produced 11 points and nine rebounds.

“Si Vince kasi usapan namin ng coaches, patay na e. Preseason at two games into the season, ang sama ng laro. Pero we told him that we will give him a chance and nakakatuwa na he delivered,” said Fermin about Reyes.

Akowe still had a monster line of 20 points, 28 rebounds, and six blocks.

Gab Napacena added 12 points for the Bullpups as Macmac Alfanta, Chad Cartel, and Pillado all struggled from the field.

In the other game of the day, University of the East notched its first win of the season, turning back Ateneo High School, 73-70.

The Junior Warriors, who saw their 14-point lead crumble in the second half and were down 70-68 with 39.9 seconds left, leaned on a clutch performance from Kristoper Lagat.

Lagat, a native of Pangasinan who transferred from Ednas School of Alaminos, drained a tough three off a broken play to give UE the lead with 24.3 ticks remaining.

A Mikey Ong turnover led to two free throws for John Edry Alejandro. However, Alejandro could not convert on his two charities giving Ateneo one last attempt.

The Blue Eagles though were not able to get a clean look, turning the ball over late.

Two free throws from Lagat sealed the victory.

Alejandro, who transferred from New Life Christian School, showed the way for UE with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and three blocks. Lagat got 16 points while Mark Jade Sarza chipped in 11 points.

The Blue Eagles, who suffered their second straight loss to fall to 1-2, were led by Kris Porter, who produced 21 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals.

The Scores:

First Game

ADU 63 - Garcia 13, Reyes 11, Medina 8, Umali 8, Bonzalida 6, Esperanza 5, Perez 4, Sajili 4, Carillo 2, Tumaneng 2, De Jesus 0, Abayon 0, Tumabang 0.

NUNS 59 - Akowe 20, Nepacena 12, Alfanta 8, Cartel 7, Pillado 6, Reroma 4, Solomon 1, Yusi 1, Barraca 0, Palanca 0, Usop 0.

Quarterscores: 18-9, 37-30, 49-48, 63-59

Second Game

UE 73 - Alejandro 23, Lagat 16, Sarza 11, Despi 9, Sabroso 8, De Leon 3, Almanza 2, Datumalim 1, Dahino 0, Farochilen 0, Pedrita 0, Correa 0.

Ateneo 70 - Porter 21, Ebdame 10, Ong 7, Lagdamen 6, Domangcas 6, Espinas 5, Delos Santos 4, Urbina 4, De Guzman 4, Madrangca 3, Tupas 0, Prado 0, Suico 0, Asistio 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13, 42-28, 56-48, 73-70.

