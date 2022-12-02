Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle University (DLSU) have remained on top of the leaderboard after the second day of the UAAP Season 85 track and field tournament.

Eduard Josh Buenavista shattered a long-standing UAAP record to steer the reigning men's champion UP in pulling away from the pack at the Philsports Oval in Pasig City.

La Salle, likewise, kept its hold in the women's division despite the resurgence of University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Buenavista, the son of Philippine athletics legend Eduardo Buenavista, registered a new UAAP mark in the 10,000 meters with 32:08.30 minutes to break the previous record of 32:38.88 set by Far Eastern University's (FEU) Nelbert Ducusin in UAAP Season 68.

The rookie led the UP domination of the event that also saw teammates Eduard Flores and Roy Laudit taking the silver and bronze.

The Fighting Maroons now has 140 points to maintain its pole position ahead of former seven-time champion FEU, which is at second with 117.

UP's Rhyan Labita secured the sprint golden double after winning the 200 meters with 22.20 seconds.

The Tamaraws took advantage of the Fighting Maroons' absence in the decathlon where Allen Mationg and John Cresencia finished at 1-2 for FEU. Mationg took over early leader Cresencia in the last five events to snag the gold with 5,797 points against 5,383.

Tamaraw John Rafols also beat UP's Clint Neri in the long jump with his 7.32 meters over the latter’s 7.20 meters.

Aaron Arandia of National University, meanwhile, helped keep the Bulldogs in the top three with 94 markers with the 10,000m walk title, clocking in 50:19.20.

On the other hand, the Female Tiger Tracksters reduced the gap to 17 points with 120 against the Lady Green Tracksters' 137, highlighted by a record-breaking feat of Lianne Pama in the 200m.

Pama reset the record of 24.47 seconds set by University of the East's Jenny Rose Rosales in Season 76 in Dasmariñas, Cavite with her time of 24.35 to get the gold.

Lanie Carpentero and Efralyn Democer made it a 1-2 for UST in the javelin throw with 43.08 and 40.45 meters, respectively, while Faith Gonzales denied La Salle's Abcd Agamanos in the triple jump.

UP's Abigail Manzano took the other gold of the day with a solid 18:54.90 performance in the 5000m. This run helped the Fighting Maroons zoom to third place after two days with 73 points.

The Bulldogs capped the second day with the gold in the 4x400 mixed relay with Lenlyn Sanita, John Lloyd Caballo, Charmaine Deocampo, and Hiro Alamo stopping the clock at 3:44.09.