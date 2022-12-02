PBA: San Miguel Beer staves off defeat vs. Meralco

San Miguel Beer survived a huge scare from Meralco by hammering out a 113-108 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday in PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen, who led by as much as 25 points, saw themselves reeling in the final quarter when the Bolts mounted a vicious run capped by Bong Quinto's barreling layup to cut the lead to 111-108 with 13 seconds to go.

Fortunately, San Miguel was able to hold on and rack its seventh win in 12 games. It will battle Converge in a best-of-3 duel in the quarterfinal round.

Devon Scott had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Beermen.

Meralco, which already is out of the running, ended its campaign with a 4-8 slate.

