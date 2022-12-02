Nick Rakocevic finished with a double-double for the No. 2 seed Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Friday. PBA Media Bureau

Nick Rakocevic tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds and Ian Sangalang scored 16 points off the bench, as Magnolia used a strong fourth quarter to beat Rain Or Shine 106-90 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Friday.

With a 10-2 record, the Chicken Timplados Hotshots secured the No. 2 seed and the twice-to-beat incentive, behind No. 1 Bay Area Dragons.

The result also meant Barangay Ginebra settled for the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, with Rain Or Shine and NLEX tied at 5-7, the two teams will figure in a playoff on Sunday for the right to battle guest club Dragons.

The best-of-3 duels will see Ginebra go up against NorthPort, and Converge tussle with San Miguel Beer.

Rain Or Shine entered the fourth quarter up 77-71, before Magnolia made its move.

With the game knotted at 83 with less than 8 minutes to go in the game, the Chicken Timplados Hotshots went on a 14-2 run to take a comfortable 97-85 lead.

Magnolia's suffocating defense limited the Elasto Painters to just one shot in 7 and a half minutes.

Paul Lee added 16 points, Jio Jalalon chipped in 12 assists, 9 rebounds and 6 points for Magnolia, which outscored Rain Or Shine 35-13 in the pivotal fourth.

Rey Nambatac finished with 15 points to pace the Elasto Painters.