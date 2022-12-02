Wrestling behemoth Amir Aliakbari believes that he’ll hurdle Brandon “The Truth” Vera regardless of the former ONE heavyweight champion’s confident proclamations.

Vera and Aliakbari are set to tangle in a massive heavyweight MMA showdown at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on Saturday, at the Mall of Asia Arena, and the Iranian monster can’t wait to spoil the Filipino’s comeback fight.

Vera has tons of confidence entering this fight in Manila, Philippines, after bringing in a plethora of training partners to Guam to help him prepare for Aliakbari, who doubts the Filipino’s readiness.

“We'll see. I hope he can keep that same energy in the cage. He's in for a rude awakening,” Aliakbari said.

The 34-year-old had a tough start in his ONE Championship career, getting knocked out twice – first by Kang Ji Won and then Anatoly Malykhin.

He finally lived up to his true potential in his previous match against Mauro Cerilli, where he displayed raw power in his hands and dominated the Italian with his wrestling and ground-and-pound to get the stoppage victory.

“The first two losses have a long back story, which many are not aware of,” he said.

“I'm not going to get in to that now and create excuses, but the first year was filled with many problems that caused many health issues for me. Now, I am back, stronger than ever.”

The Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion praised Vera’s boxing, but he doesn’t feel that “The Truth” is better at anything else.

Furthermore, he has no problems shutting down the expected jam packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, who will be rooting hard for Vera, as he plans to spoil the Filipino’s homecoming with a decisive victory.

“He has great hands, especially an overhand, and he's tough. But he's a one-dimensional fighter who only has one round in him,” he said.

“I don't have an expectation. I go into the fight ready to kill, ready to do what it takes to win. With Vera, it will be no different.”