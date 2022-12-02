Anacleto “LA” Lauron before his exit from ONE Warrior Series Philippines. From ONE's Youtube page

Anacleto “LA” Lauron is the next guy from “ONE Warrior Series Philippines” to get a crack at the big stage.

Lauron will step in for injured Matias Ferinelli to take on Jhanlo Sangiao in a three-round bantamweight MMA bout at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 30-year-old will follow show winner Adonis Sevilleno as the next warrior to debut in ONE despite being forced off the show because of a wrist injury.

“I’ve been training hard ever since [I left] ‘ONE Warrior Series.’ I believe I’m ready for this. Even though I didn't get the win, I know I was only forced to stop my journey because of an injury,” he said.

The pride of Davao City, who was performing well before the unfortunate end to his "ONE Warrior Series" bid, didn’t waste any time in letting his intentions known. In fact, he sent a scathing message to Sevilleno and Sangiao.

“I know I deserve it more than Adonis. After I’m done with Jhanlo, I’ll be coming for Adonis. I believe I should’ve been the ‘ONE Warrior Series’ champion,” he said.

For him to prove that though, he must step his game up, especially since Sangiao won’t just roll over and give the win to him.

Sangiao, for his part, is unfazed with the sudden change in opponent. He noted that he’s been watching Lauron since the show aired, so he’s already familiar with his tendencies.

“I see him as a tough guy. He can do a lot of things,” Sangiao said.

“But you know I’ve been working for this. I know that I’m prepared for whoever I face, and I came here to fight and win.”

