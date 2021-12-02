Roxas snapped Kapatagan's four-game winning streak with a 90-72 rout in the VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge Thursday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Marlon Monte paced Roxas with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with five rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Roxas built a 10-point advantage at the half, 42-32, thanks to a hot 51.6 percent shooting from the field while limiting Kapatagan to just 33.3 percent.

Then the Vanguards blew it up in the third period where they scored 31 points while holding the Buffalos to just 19 for an insurmountable 22-point lead heading to the final frame, 73-51.

"Kailangan namin dumepensa kasi galing kami sa tambak na talo," said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey. "Dapat baligtarin natin, mag-bounce back tayo tambak din na panalo."

The Vanguards rose to solo first place at 5-3, while pulling the Buffalos down to 4-3, tied with MisOr and Zamboanga Sibugay for second.