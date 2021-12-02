Courtesy: Team Secret's Facebook Page

Finally, it’s game day for Team Secret in Berlin.

After a whirlwind turn of events, Dispenser, Dubstep, Jessievash, Borkum, and Witz are now at the German capital for the VALORANT: Champions, the biggest and the last tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour.

It will be a baptism of fire for the squad, whose journey to Berlin has been beset by twists and turns.

After qualifying for the last tournament before Champions, the VCT Masters, also held in Berlin, Team Secret’s roster, then under the banner of Bren Esports, had to withdraw after “failure to secure travel permits.”

With Southeast Asian counterparts Paper Rex falling early into the tournament, Team Secret is now one of three teams representing the sub-region. They go up against VCT Masters: Berlin champs Gambit Esports on December 2 at 10 p.m. Philippine time.

Aside from Gambit Esports, Team Secret is grouped with Brazil squad Team Vikings and Japanese squad Crazy Raccoon.

Team Secret will have to be one of the top two teams in a double-elimination bracket group stage format to qualify for the playoffs, which will be played in a single-elimination format.

The champions will take home the lion’s share of a $1 million (P50 million) prize pool.