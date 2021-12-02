PBA 3x3: Eriobu, Vosotros lead scorers after first 3 legs

Purefood's Joseph Eriobu (88) soars for a layup during the PBA 3x3 competition. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Purefood's Joseph Eriobu and TNT's Almond Vosotros are the leading scorers after three legs of the inaugural PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo tournament.

Eriobu, the 29-year-old Fil-Nigerian of the TJ Titans, led all scorers in the first and third legs, while Vosotros pulled off the same feat in the second leg.

The 6-foot-4 Eriobu had a total of 56 points in the opening leg when the Titans finished in third place worth P30,000. During the third leg, he finished with an accumulative points of 46 as Purefoods reached the semis, but lost in the battle for third against Terrafirma.

Veteran 3x3 players Carlos De Chavez of top contender Platinum Karaoke and Meralco’s Tonino Gonzaga also made their presence felt as far as scoring was concerned during the first leg.

De Chavez finished second behind Eriobu with 45 points, followed by Gonzaga with 42.

TNT then showed its might on the offensive end by occupying the next three spots behind Vosotros (42), Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray (41), and Samboy De Leon (37), eventually punctuating the Tropang Giga's campaign by bagging the title after beating Meralco in the tournament’s first ever finals.

The 31-year-old Vosotros came back even stronger in Leg 2 when he edged Gonzaga as scoring leader, 57-50, though the Tropang Giga only finished third in the leg.



With Gonzaga leading the way, Meralco turned back guest team Platinum Karaoke for the championship.

San Miguel’s Jeff Manday and Kenneth Mocon of Sista Super Sealers also joined the fray with 42 and 41 points to place at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while Limitless Appmasters’ Fil-Am player Brandon Ganuelas Rosser came in fifth with 39 points.

Platinum Karaoke’s Karl Dehesa and Chris De Chavez finished with 38 (6th) and 37 (7th) points, even as Eriobu fell to No. 8 with 32 points following the Titans’ failure to progress in the semis.

But Eriobu regained the scoring top spot in Leg 3 and crowded out by Terrafirma’s Dhon Reverente at second with 43 points, Mocon and Reverente’s Dyip teammate Matt Salem with 40 each, and Sista Super Sealer big man Leo De Vera at fifth with 36 points.

Michale Calisaan of NorthPort also waxed hot in the third leg with 34 points for seventh place, while the Pioneer Pro Tibay duo of Carlo Escalambre and Carlo De Chavez both finished with 32 points for eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Sista went on and won the leg at the expense of Pioneer Pro Tibay.

The tournament is on a five-day break and resumes Saturday for Leg 4 at the same Pasig playing venue.