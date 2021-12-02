NCAA: Charles Tiu is new CSB head coach



MANILA, Philippines -- Charles Tiu will be calling the shots for the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers starting the 97th season of the NCAA.

The Benildean reported on Thursday that Tiu has been appointed as the new head coach of the school's men's basketball team by the Benilde Center for Sports Development.

The Benilde Center for Sports Development (CSD) has appointed Mr. Charles Justin Tiu as the new Head Coach of the Blazers Men’s Basketball Team. pic.twitter.com/BOXUPIqpTs — The Benildean (@TheBenildean) December 2, 2021

Tiu succeeds TY Tang, who was the Blazers' head coach from 2016 to 2020. Tiu worked closely with Tang as his assistant in the CSB coaching staff.

Under Tang, CSB went 23-31 in three seasons, each time falling short of the Final 4. Their Season 95 campaign was a heartbreaker, as the Blazers could not sustain a strong start to the tournament and finished with a 9-9 record, two games behind San Sebastian College for the last spot in the semifinals.

Tiu inherits a squad that features versatile swingman Justin Gutang and promising big man Kendrix Belgica. They will also have transferee Will Gozum from the University of the Philippines.

