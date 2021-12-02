Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker will miss "a few games" due to his hamstring injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Booker injured his left hamstring during the second quarter of Tuesday's 104-96 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors. He scored 10 points in 15 minutes before exiting.

The Suns are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday before having a road rematch with the Warriors on Friday. Phoenix then returns home to play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Booker is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 21 games this season.

The two-time All-Star has career averages of 23.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 430 games (405 starts) over seven seasons with Phoenix.



