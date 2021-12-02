Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) argues with referee Andy Nagy (83) after receiving a technical foul during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 more days after being diagnosed with lower abdominal tendinopathy on Wednesday.

An MRI exam confirmed the injury.

Lillard sat out Tuesday night's win over the Detroit Pistons with the injury. He will miss at least four more games before being re-evaluated, the Blazers said. The lingering injury also caused him to sit out a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14.

Lillard is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 20 games this season.

The six-time All-Star averages 24.6 points and 6.7 assists per game for his career, all with Portland. He was taken No. 6 overall in the 2012 draft.

Also, forward Nassir Little will be re-evaluated in one week. He sprained his left ankle in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz and an MRI exam confirmed the severity. Little is averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21 games (two starts).