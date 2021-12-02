Kai Sotto holds off NBL season debut due to bum knee

Kai Sotto will have to sit out Adelaide 36ers' opening game in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) on Friday.

The 7-foot-2 Pinoy will have to recover from knee soreness, according to the team, which is why they have decided to hold off Sotto's NBL debut.

Adelaide was supposed to play Perth on Friday at RAC Arena.

Sotto will join Emmanuel Malou and Sunday Dech on the bench. Malou is also out due to knee soreness, while Dech has hurt his quadricep.

Sotto scored seven points to go with his five rebounds, and a block in the 36ers’ win over Cairns during the pre-season NBL Blitz.

