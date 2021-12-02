Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Milwaukee Bucks battled back from an 18-point deficit and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a go-ahead layup with two seconds left in regulation to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 127-125 on Monday night to earn their eighth straight win.

Milwaukee outscored the Hornets 67-57 in the second half to complete the comeback after not holding a lead through nearly 34 minutes of action. Miles Bridges threw up a heave at the buzzer, but it did not fall, handing the Bucks their sixth consecutive victory at home.

Antetokounmpo racked up 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 15-of-24 shooting to post his 13th double-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 21 points, Grayson Allen had 16 and reserves Pat Connaughton and George Hill each had 11. All five starters scored in double figures.

HIGHLIGHTS:

LaMelo Ball tallied a career-high 36 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds. Reserve Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and cashed in on five of nine shots from behind the arc. Bridges notched 22 points and nine rebounds, and Gordon Hayward recorded 18 points and five assists.

Although they shot 49.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep, Charlotte allowed over 114 points for the fourth straight game as the Hornets dropped their third consecutive contest.

Milwaukee heated up from long range following halftime, going 8-for-16 (50.0 percent) from distance to erase Charlotte's lead.

The Bucks chipped away before halftime, thanks in part to a 10-0 run early in the second quarter that was headlined by a pair of threes from Allen. Oubre's 20 first-half points prevented Milwaukee from taking a lead, and the Hornets went into the break with an eight-point edge.

Charlotte got off to a blistering start, opening the game on an 11-1 run and hitting 10 of its first 17 (58.8 percent) 3-point attempts. Despite 12 first-quarter points from Antetokounmpo, the Hornets were still able to build a 41-25 lead by the end of the frame.