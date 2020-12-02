What's next for Manny Pacquiao, the boxer?



MANILA, Philippines -- Even the president of his own promotional company is unsure as to when Manny Pacquiao will return to the boxing ring.

Sean Gibbons, the president of MP Promotions, said that as of the moment, Pacquiao is focused on his duties as a senator, particularly as the Philippines is still recovering from a series of typhoons while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know what, I wish I had something," Gibbons said on Tuesday, when asked for an update on Pacquiao during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Latest is, he's out helping the people of the Philippines, doing a great job during this pandemic," he added.

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019, when he outpointed American boxer Keith Thurman in a thriller to claim the "super" version of the WBA welterweight championship. The victory made Pacquiao the oldest welterweight champion in history at 40 years old. His boxing record now stands at 62 wins, seven losses, and two draws.

Throughout 2020, Pacquiao has been called out by several boxers, including Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, and most notably Terrence Crawford. The 33-year-old Crawford, widely acknowledged as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world today, hopes to land a fight against the "Pacman" early next year.

Gibbons did not mention any specific opponent but is similarly optimistic that Pacquiao will fight again in 2021.

"Hopefully next year, we get something going for him," he said.

At the moment, his focus is on the other MP Promotions fighters, particularly the Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial who is expected to make his professional debut in December.

Another MP Promotions bet, John Riel Casimero, is also tipped to return to the ring in early 2021.

