NCAA: Myk Saguiguit officially appointed Perpetual Help head coach

Myk Saguiguit has been officially appointed head coach of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Saguiguit had been coaching the team on an interim basis since Frankie Lim left his post in September.

“He’s now the coach starting December 1,” said Anton Tamayo, the school board’s liaison officer in charge of the athletic program, in an announcement.

Saguiguit had been handling both the senior and high school teams since Lim's resignation.

He, however, relinquished the high school team to Joph Cleofas, one of his assistants.

“He will be the new high school coach but I will still look after them as we only have one program,” Saguiguit, 46, said.

Besides 6-foot-7 sophomore Mario Barasi, Jr., Saguiguit said the team retained its core from last season, headed by skipper Jielo Razon, Ben Adamos and Tonton Peralta.