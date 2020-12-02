NBA: Veteran center Joakim Noah likely to retire -- report

In this file photo taken on February 24, 2014 Joakim Noah #13 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates in the final seconds of their 107-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images North America/AFP.

Veteran center Joakim Noah is expected to retire after the Los Angeles Clippers decided to waive him, ESPN reported on Tuesday night.

Noah's agent, Bill Duffy, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the 35-year-old big man is "likely headed toward retirement."

The 6-foot-11 center appeared in 672 games (512 starts) across 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Clippers. He averaged 8.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game to go along with 1.3 blocks per game.

Noah was a two-time All-Star and a three-time selection to the NBA's All-Defensive Team. He was the league's defensive player of the year in the 2013-14 season.

The Bulls drafted Noah in the first round (No. 9 overall) out of Florida in 2007.

He helped the Bulls reach the playoffs seven times in his nine seasons in Chicago, where he also became deeply involved in charitable efforts through his Noah's Arc Foundation.

