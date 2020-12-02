NBA hopeful Jeremy Lin admits China is an option – ‘Big decisions coming’

Free agency hopeful Jeremy Lin has told fans that he has “big decisions coming up soon” as speculation grows whether he will return to the NBA or head back to the Chinese Basketball Association.

Lin spent last season with the Beijing Ducks in the CBA, taking them to the play-offs before deciding to return to the US and have another shot at the NBA, where he has been awaiting offers during free agency.

The 32-year-old has been regularly posting updates of his comeback bid with videos from gym sessions and basketball workouts. He posted another on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Competition 101: you gotta WANT IT MORE than the other person and the other team,” the Harvard graduate wrote.



Competition 201: don’t get it twisted though opponents and seasons will come and go. But in this journey of life, your greatest opponent will always be yourself! Comfort is the beginning of the end. Never stop striving, never stop wanting it!”



Lin wants a return to the NBA and has been very clear about that, but free agency opened more than a week ago and there has been no announcement.

NBA teams reported for training camps on Tuesday with preseason games beginning on December 11, ahead of the season tip-off on December 22.

While there is time for Lin to pick up a team, rosters are filling up and his Chinese team have made it clear they want him to return if no NBA offer is forthcoming.

With the situation unclear, fans commented on Lin’s post and he responded directly.

He admitted that a return to the CBA is a possibility, in response to a comment pleading for him not to go back.

“Big decisions coming up soon but that’s an option on the table for sure,” Lin told a fan who asked him not to go back to the CBA.

Another Instagram user, im_notcryin, “announced” Lin’s retirement in the comments – “Breaking news: NBA veteran Jeremy Lin is retiring from basketball,” they wrote.

Lin dismissed this, saying: “You and the other ppl who liked this are all drunk. Not goin anywhere. Too many buckets to be scored still.”

In another reply Lin wrote: “Nothing is guaranteed. In this life, all you can ask is to do your best and have a chance to achieve your goals and reach your dreams.”

Fans of a number of different NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors, have called on their teams to sign Lin.

He also shared his competition post on his Weibo in Chinese, where many of the comments begged Lin to return to the CBA.