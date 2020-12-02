NBA: Davis, Lakers to meet to discuss contract -- report

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting the game-winning three-pointer against the Denver Nuggets during Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 20, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida. Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Free agent Anthony Davis and his agent are set to meet with Lakers brass on Tuesday to discuss his potential return to the team, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Lakers acquired Davis last summer from the New Orleans Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, and he helped the team to its first NBA title since 2010. It was widely expected at the time of the trade that he'd sign a contract extension but instead opted out of the final year of his contract.

A seven-time All-Star, Davis could re-sign with the Lakers for anywhere from two years and $68 million to five years for close to $198 million.

Davis, 27, has not signaled the type of contract he's seeking, but the clock is ticking with training camps set to open Tuesday. Preseason games are scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

The 6-foot-10 forward led the Lakers in the 2019-20 regular season. He was first in scoring (26.1), rebounds (9.3), blocks (2.3) and steals (1.5). He averaged 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in the playoffs.

New Orleans selected Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and he has career averages of 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds in 528 career games.

The Lakers have made a number of offseason changes, which include adding guards Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews along with big men Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell.

Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Danny Green and Rajon Rondo are among the players not returning.