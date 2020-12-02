MMA: Rene Catalan banks on experience vs unbeaten South African fighter

Former ONE strawweight title challenger Rene Catalan acknowledged having a tough assignment in unbeaten Bokang Masunyane.

But the Filipino fighter said he has the edge in terms of experience against the South African wrestler.

“This is not going to be an easy fight. But I think I have the edge in experience,” said Catalan, who will meet Masunyane in ONE: Big Bang at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

“I have seen some things in the Circle that he hasn’t experienced before. I’m going to use that to my advantage.”

Calatan, 41, wants to make a case for a rematch with countryman Joshua Pacio, the reigning ONE strawweight title holder.

“My goal is to come up and take the top ranking in the division, so expect me to fight strong. I am hungry and I will fight like it so I can reach my goal of being number one again and challenging the champion once more,” Catalan said.

Against Masunyane -- known for his explosive style, featuring dynamic takedowns, smothering top control, and powerful right hand -- Catalan faces a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and a regional wrestling champion.

As such, the Filipino fighter has prepared himself with the right skills to combat Masunyane’s many strengths.

“Bokang Masunyane is a hungry young lion. From what I’ve seen of him, he’s really strong and has good wrestling skills. As soon as we scouted him, we started working on how to defend his wrestling," Catalan said.

"It’s going to be an explosive fight. I know Bokang is really hungry to win this fight, but I am hungry to bounce back as well so I can get another world title shot.

“I’ve worked a lot on my wrestling over the past few years, and I’m at a point now where I am comfortable. But my strength will always be in my striking. I am a wushu sanda striker, and I will strike with him.”