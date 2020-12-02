Kathy Bersola takes to IG to detail Bright Akhuetie’s alleged lies during relationship

Former University of the Philippines Lady Maroon Kathy Bersola took to social media to reveal issues with her former boyfriend, Maroons basketball player Bright Akhuetie.
Bersola alleged that Akhuetie had been seeing other women during their 1-year relationship, detailing her experience in a lengthy post on Instagram Stories.
Bersola alleged that Akhuetie was being "manipulative."
"He was just continually using and manipulating me . . . He'd always ask me to help him with school . . . Whenever I'd say something, he'd point it back to me and make so many excuses. He'd ask me for favors, etc.," she said.
Later Bersola saw a post by Akhuetie's brother showing Akhuetie proposing to another girl.
"I messaged him, but he just seenzoned it (again). And today (Tuesday) Bright himself posted on his story a picture of him and the girl. THE AUDACITY, RIGHT???"
Akhuetie, for his part, posted an Instagram story which looked like a response to Bersola's revelation.
He posted a verse by Los Angeles-based poet Pavana Reddy: "light a few candles, and burn a few bridges, not everyone deserves to be a part of your journey."
On Twitter, Bersola commented on social media reaction to her initial post.
Some reactions to Bersola's post were generally in favor of the volleyball player.
Kathy Bersola, Bright Akhuetie, UP Fighting Maroons, UP Lady Maroons, University of the Philippines