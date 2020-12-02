FIBA: Ateneo's Chris Koon impressed, but not surprised, at Gilas sweep

Ateneo commit Chris Koon (center) with Coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo. Handout.



MANILA, Philippines -- After helping the Philippine national team prepare for their games against Thailand in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Chris Koon was not at all surprised to see them dominate.

Koon, who officially committed to play for Ateneo de Manila University in September, was invited by Blue Eagles' coach Tab Baldwin to join the Gilas Pilipinas training camp even though he was not included in the 16-man pool.

It was an opportunity that Koon grabbed.

"(Coach Tab) was telling me that he actually wants me to fly out for the Gilas bubble, which I was pretty surprised, but I was happy to be a part of it," said the 19-year-old Koon during an appearance on "2OT." "It was a good experience, I'm glad he invited me."

The national team trained for just two weeks in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna before flying to Manama, Bahrain, where FIBA held qualifying games in a bubble of their own.

It was a young Gilas group that represented the Philippines in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. None of the players had PBA experience, with Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte serving as the veterans of the group.

There were some concerns about the team's lack of experience heading into Bahrain, especially as they were set to play a Thailand team composed of professional players. Yet Gilas Pilipinas stamped their class over their Southeast Asian neighbors, winning 93-61 in the first game and 93-69 in the second.

"I wasn't really surprised," Koon said of the national team's dominant performances. "Being at practice, the coaches had us really well-prepared for Thailand. We knew how they would play, and everything was kinda set to play Thailand."

"And then just the talent in the team. I mean all these guys, they're some of the best players in the Philippines," he added. "So I wasn't really surprised, but I was definitely impressed. It was two really big wins."

Chris Koon joined the national team pool in their training camp in Calamba, Laguna. Handout.

Among the players who stood out was Koon's future Ateneo teammate, Dwight Ramos, who turned heads with a "perfect" performance in the first game, tallying 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field. He also hailed University of the Philippines forward Javi Gomez de Liano, who led the squad with 19 points in the second game, as well as point guard Matt Nieto.

"From the jump at the workouts, he (Nieto) was definitely a leader. Telling guys where to go, 'cause he knew the system already, with Coach Tab," said Koon of the former Ateneo floor general.

"So him taking that leadership role was big, and you can see that in both games against Thailand," he added.

For Koon, it was clear during their camp that the Gilas players were ready to do what was needed to get the job done against Thailand. With most of the players having endured a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they got their conditioning back through twice-a-day workouts.

And all of them "bought into their roles" and into what the coaching staff, led by Baldwin and Jong Uichico, asked them to do.

"I mean, that just one common goal, when you're playing for your country, the goal is to win," Koon said. "You gotta play as a team, no matter what your roles were and your college."

"This is a different ballgame, so I think everybody bought into their role, and I think that's why it worked out the way it did," he added.

After their impressive performance against Thailand, all of the players in the November 2020 roster are in contention for a spot in the February 2021 window. It remains to be seen if the same squad will represent the Philippines, however, as PBA players will be available to play for the national team by that time.

Koon is hopeful that the young team will be given another chance to suit up for flag and country again, however.

"I really like the team," he said. "If the PBA guys can come in and help, that'd be great, but I really do love this young team."

"I think there's a lot of potential there, and you can see it with the result of the Thailand game. And I think there's only more room to grow," he added.

Related video: