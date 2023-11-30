Jolina Dela Cruz was stretchered off the court after an apparent leg injury. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Get well soon, Jolina!

Jolina Dela Cruz suffered a right leg injury in F2 Logistics' battle against PLDT on Thursday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

This happened after a failed dig attempt while they were down 12-10 in set 2.

Dela Cruz fell on the floor badly, twisting her leg as she cried in pain. Immediate medical attention was given to her and she was assisted off the court via stretcher.

It was also a double whammy for also-ran F2 Logistics, as they were swept by PLDT, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 in the clash.

The Cargo Movers ended the eliminations with a 4-7 record, also their fifth straight slump.