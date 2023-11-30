x

Home  >  Sports

ANC

PVL: Jolina Dela Cruz injures right leg in battle vs. PLDT

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2023 12:41 AM

Jolina Dela Cruz was stretchered off the court after an apparent leg injury. Photo from PVL Media Bureau 
Jolina Dela Cruz was stretchered off the court after an apparent leg injury. Photo from PVL Media Bureau 

MANILA – Get well soon, Jolina!

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jolina Dela Cruz suffered a right leg injury in F2 Logistics' battle against PLDT on Thursday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

This happened after a failed dig attempt while they were down 12-10 in set 2.

Dela Cruz fell on the floor badly, twisting her leg as she cried in pain. Immediate medical attention was given to her and she was assisted off the court via stretcher.

It was also a double whammy for also-ran F2 Logistics, as they were swept by PLDT, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 in the clash.

The Cargo Movers ended the eliminations with a 4-7 record, also their fifth straight slump.

Read More:  PVL   volleyball   PVL All-Filipino Conference   Premier Volleyball League   PLDT   PLDT High Speed Hitters   F2   F2 Logistics Cargo Movers  