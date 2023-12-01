PBA: Tolentino fires 27 in NorthPort's win vs TNT

Arvin Tolentino shines in NorthPort's win. PBA Images

Arvin Tolentino propelled NorthPort past Talk 'N Text in overtime, 128-123, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Friday.

The game turned out to be a neck-and-neck affair for both squads with several lead changes late in the fourth period.

Following Calvin Oftana's basket for TNT, import Venkatesha Jois tied the count for the Batang Pier, 113-all, with 51 ticks remaining until regulation.

Both teams each had the opportunity to break the deadlock but missed their attempts, leading to the game extension.

In the extra period, NorthPorth piled a quick 7-0 run capped by Fran Yu's trey. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson responded with a triple of his own for TNT but Jois threw down a dunk and brought the Batang Pier's lead to 122-116.

Free throws by TNT cut the lead, but Tolentino's trey made it 125-119 for NorthPort with 1:06 left.

Hollis-Jefferson sank a freebie and a trey to pull TNT to within two points with 38 seconds remaining.

But Fran Yu and Tolentino iced the game for NorthPort from the free throw line ending the Batang Pier's two-game slide.

Tolentino had 27 points and nine rebounds for NorthPort, while Jois added 21 markers and 12 boards.