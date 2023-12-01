PBA: Magnolia stays unbeaten with blowout of NLEX

Magnolia import Tyler Bey attacks the basket against NLEX in their 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 1, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

(UPDATED) Magnolia smothered NLEX in the last two quarters on its way to a lopsided 99-72 win to stay unbeaten in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

Tyler Bey paced Magnolia with 23 points while Mark Barroca and James Laput had 19 and 16, respectively.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero admitted it was a struggle at first, citing they know little about NLEX’s new import Stokley Chaffee Jr.

“They have a new import na hindi namin kilala. Pero after the first half alam na namin ang gagawin naming and gave him different looks sa defense,” he said during the post-game presscon.

“The bench also stepped up… yun yung mag nakatulong. We have a deep rotation, iyon ang maganda sa amin.”

After staring at a 41-38 deficit in the second period, the Hotshots unreeled a 13-0 blitz capped by Tyler Bey's jumper to take control, 68-56, midway through the third period.

Magnolia turned up the volume and made the 12-point lead into a 24-point gap following Jio Jalalon's jumper early in the payoff period.

Matt Nieto and Robert Herndon tried to bring the Road Warriors back but they could get no closer than 23.

Chaffee paced NLEX with 23 points, while Kris Rosales had 15.

The Hotshots walked away with their fifth victory to stay ahead of the pack, while the Road Warriors fell to 2-3.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 99 – Bey 23, Barroca 19, Laput 16, Lee 14, Jalalon 11, Dionisio 6, Ahanmisi 3, Eriobu 2, Sangalang 2, Murrell 2, Tratter 1, Dela Rosa 0, Escoto 0

NLEX 72 – Chaffee 23, Rosales 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Trollano 5, Anthony 3, Herndon 3, Rodger 3, Semerad 3, Miranda 2, Pascual 2, Gabo 0, Doliguez 0

QUARTERS: 24-24, 44-46, 74-60, 99-72