MANILA - Beyond the battle to become the world’s newest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang champion, all eyes will be on AP Bren and Blacklist International in the quest to shut off the debate on the country’s ML:BB dominance -- at home soil, no less.

With M4 champs ECHO dethroned after exiting early in the MPL Philippines Season 12 playoffs, the M5 World Championships will have MPL Philippines bets Blacklist International and AP Bren defend the four title streak the league holds, starting from M2 in 2021, when then-Bren Esports nabbed the first title for the Philippines.

Since the 2019 Southeast Games, the Philippines has dominated international ML:BB tournaments, after Bren Esports, Blacklist International, and ECHO clinched world titles in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th ML:BB World Championships, respectively.

Indonesian squad Onic Esports, reinforced by a Pinoy player and a Pinoy coach would later on reassert itself in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, raising questions and debates on MPL PH teams' dominance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

AP Bren, riding on the gold rush that was the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and the International Esports Federation World Esports Championships through national esports team Sibol, and clinching MPL Season 12, are the heavy favorites to win the competition.

While a third-place finish in the MPL Invitational raised doubts about the team, head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro emphasized on the need to work on their discipline - a lacking trait that has cost the team numerous tournaments in the past.

Meanwhile, Blacklist, a title favorite on its own, thwarted doubts that they could make it in the world stage after a re-roster, with royal duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna opting to rest and miss the world championship series for the first time since M2.

A worthy contender to the MPL Philippines dynasty is reigning MSC champions Onic Esports, reinforced by Pinoy import Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda, both of whom have had three world championship appearances overall, through the team's Indonesian and Filipino franchises. Rising up to the challenge, Onic Esports then thwarted a V33wise-powered Blacklist for the title.

After all, their rise as the MSC champion raised questions and debates on MPL PH teams' dominance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

The tournament will likewise serve as a reunion of imports from the Philippines, with 25 Filipinos, accounting for 19 percent of the total player base.

Of the 25 Filipinos, 12 or nearly half are imports, while the other 13 are part of MPL PH teams Blacklist and AP Bren. Both of the wildcard teams, Malaysia's Team SMG and Mongolia's Team Lilgun, have Pinoy players and coaches in their squad, respectively.

MPL PH team AP Bren will open the tournament against Burmese Ghouls on December 2, while Blacklist International will face Brazil's RRQ Akira to open their campaign on December 3.

