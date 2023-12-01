Faker, MLBB, Valorant win big at 2023 Esports Awards

Newly-crowned Worlds 2024 champion Faker was awarded as the best PC Player of the Year, on top of being awarded with the content of the year for a documentary celebrating his 10 years in the esports industry.
His team, T1, emerged as the Esports Team of the Year, besting Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad ECHO.
ECHO's Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales faltered in the Mobile Player of the Year category, where Clash Royale Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek emerged as the winner.
Riot Games, home to games such as Valorant and League of Legends, is the publisher of the year. Valorant also took home the "Esports Game of the Year" award.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, where the Philippines boasts of a large player base, is the "Esports Mobile Game of the Year."
"We are thankful and honored to bring back the 'Mobile Game of The Year.' This is an amazing accomplishment and would like to extend our appreciation to The Esports Awards panel committee, and the fans who've supported us,” Kelly Chiew, Head of Overseas Public Relations at MOONTON Games said.
Here are the list of winners:
- Esports Team of the Year: T1
- Esports PC Player of the Year: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Esports Content of the Year: Riot Games on Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT
- Esports Coach of the Year: Christine "Potter" Chi
- Esports Personality of the Year: Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang
- Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek
- Esports Play of the Year: Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
- Esports Cosplay of the Year: Akemikun
- Esports Journalist of the Year: Richard Lewis
- Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: ESL FACEIT Group
- Esports Creative of the Year: Gregory "SesoHQ" Ortiz
- Esports Coverage Platform of the Year: Esports Charts
- Breakthrough Player of the Year: Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Oklahoma
- Esports Color Caster of the Year: Dan Gaskin
- Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year: Mitch "Uber" Leslie
- Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8ul Esports
- Esports Host of the Year: Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
- Esports Controller Player of the Year: Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez
- Esports Desk Analyst of the Year: Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz
- Streamer of the Year: Samy "Riversgg" Rivera
- Panel’s Choice Award: Dr. Julia Hiltscher
- Esports Hardware Piece of the Year: Stream Deck MK.2
- Esports Organization of the Year: Team Vitality
- Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Gucci
- Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Prodigy Agency
- Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns