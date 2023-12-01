Faker, MLBB, Valorant win big at 2023 Esports Awards

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok of T1 competes at League of Legends World Championship 2023 Finals at Gocheok Sky Dome on November 19, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Riot Games)

Newly-crowned Worlds 2024 champion Faker was awarded as the best PC Player of the Year, on top of being awarded with the content of the year for a documentary celebrating his 10 years in the esports industry.

The Unkillable Demon King & GOAT of League of Legends takes home the Esports PC Player of the Year a huge congratulations to @faker of @T1LoL pic.twitter.com/5NOhgGc2OL — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 1, 2023

His team, T1, emerged as the Esports Team of the Year, besting Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad ECHO.

ECHO's Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales faltered in the Mobile Player of the Year category, where Clash Royale Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek emerged as the winner.

Riot Games, home to games such as Valorant and League of Legends, is the publisher of the year. Valorant also took home the "Esports Game of the Year" award.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, where the Philippines boasts of a large player base, is the "Esports Mobile Game of the Year."

"We are thankful and honored to bring back the 'Mobile Game of The Year.' This is an amazing accomplishment and would like to extend our appreciation to The Esports Awards panel committee, and the fans who've supported us,” Kelly Chiew, Head of Overseas Public Relations at MOONTON Games said.

Here are the list of winners: