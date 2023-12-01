Marlon Tapales has his hand lifted by referee Jack Reiss after defeating Hiroaki Teshigawara by way of knockout at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11, 2021 in Carson, California. Harry How, Getty Images/AFP/file

Filipino boxing champion Marlon Tapales is steadily moving to his peak form as he continues his preparation for the super bantamweight title unification bout against Naoya Inoue on December 26.

“I can say 85 percent,” said his head coach Ernel Fontanilla.

That mark is where they want to be as Fontanilla doesn’t want Tapales to peak too early. “We’re gonna go all the way until another two weeks then he’s gonna be 100 percent,” Fontanilla said.

Fontanilla, a former pro boxer, said this has been the best training camp since being Marlon’s coach that started in 2021. Tapales has everything in his disposal to beat Inoue, he said.

“Napakaganda yung camp namin ngayon talagang binigay namin lahat dito especially yung mga kailangan niya ni Boss tsaka lahat ng sparring nakukuha namin yung mga magagaling talaga na sparring para maibigay dito yung laban na maganda,” said Fontanilla.

This week is also the most crucial part of training the Los Angeles based trainer said as tapering will happen soon. “Yeah ito yung pinakamataas itong week na ito probably by next week we’re gonna start going down but still ano pa rin tayo bakbakan so kukunin na natin padahan dahan na tayong pababa ng weight.”

Fontanilla doesn’t only play the role of coach who watches fight tapes of Inoue nightly to look for weaknesses and mitts work with the Filipino champion. He is also his personal chef making sure his body is nourished with nutritious food while being close to the 122 pound limit.

Coach Ernel doesn’t mind cooking for Tapales because it has been working stupendously. “I think since nagstart kami ng ano yung ginagawa namin yung role namin talagang tinutuloy tuloy lang namin so nakikita naman natin ang resulta hindi rin tayo nagpabaya sa food niya kailangan dapat niyang kainin,” he said.

As a former fighter, Coach Ernel knows opportunities like what Marlon has don’t occur often that’s why Team Tapales will push to the end of the world to make history.

The team isn’t coming to Tokyo just to give a good fight to the undefeated Inoue, they are going to shock the world as a +800 underdog.

“Nandito tayo talagang nagensayo tayo ng buong buo talagang pinaghihirapan ito kaya hindi natin pwedeng sayangin yung pagkakataon na ito kaya as a coach talagang binibigay ko yung best ko talaga kasi nakikita mo naman yung Marlon Tapales talagang ang sipag niya talagang binigay namin lahat dito kasi gusto rin natin maging first Filipino undisputed,” he said.

The 38-year-old boxing trainer assured Filipinos and fight fans all around the world they will remember Tapales’s name after the super bantamweight bout. “Nandito tayo para manalo, para i-panalo yung laban 100% you guys are gonna know who is Marlon Tapales on Dec. 26 he’s gonna be the first undisputed Filipino mark my word,” said the coach.

Bashers and doubters of Tapales say “Pray for Tapales” because the former has to be wary of Inoue’s power.

After winning 3 of his last 4 fights via knockout “Prayers for Inoue” are needed as well since The Nightmare can’t wait for the Monster to feel the pack in his punch.