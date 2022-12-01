Coach Chot Reyes leads Gilas Pilipinas in the game against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas plans to sit down with Chot Reyes to discuss his coaching duties with both Gilas Pilipinas and the TNT Tropang GIGA.

Reyes has been calling the shots for both the national team and the PBA franchise since February 2022, when he was appointed as Gilas Pilipinas head coach after Tab Baldwin's exit.

SBP President Al Panlilio won't deny that the situation is "unfair" for those involved, especially with the FIBA Basketball World Cup coming up in 2023 and Reyes needing to focus on the task at hand.

"That's something we need to address, I think. It's also unfair both to him, the national team and even TNT," Panlilio said Wednesday, at the sidelines of the SBP's launch of its Volunteer Program for the World Cup.

"I'm the president of that company, so it's something that I think we should address with the governor of TNT and chairman of PBA, si Ricky Vargas," he added. "We will also have consultations with MVP [SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan] as to how to move forward."

Reyes returned to the PBA last year, after a nine-year absence from the professional league. He led the Tropang GIGA to the 2021 Philippine Cup championship in his first conference back.

But the succeeding conferences have not been as successful with Reyes also juggling his duties with the national team. Gilas Pilipinas has also endured a rocky campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the FIBA Asia Cup; they ceded their Southeast Asian Games gold medal to Indonesia in May.

Panlilio acknowledged that some changes might be necessary with 2023 shaping up to be an even busier year for the national team. Aside from the World Cup, Gilas is also expected to compete in the SEA Games in Cambodia and the Asian Games in China.

"It's a jam-packed calendar next year, and to your point, even beyond the World Cup, the Asian Games. So technically, Chot will be up to his head the whole year—and that's the national team program palang," said Panlilio.

"So I think we will have to decide on how we handle the TNT situation at least for that moment," he added.

Gilas is coming off a sweep of the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where they beat Jordan 74-66 and Saudi Arabia, 76-63.

Meanwhile, in the PBA, TNT missed out on the quarterfinals of the Commissioner's Cup with their 4-8 win-loss record.

