PVL: Petro Gazz draws first blood against Cignal HD

Petro Gazz is one win away from a second straight PVL Reinforced Conference title. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Lindsey Vander Weide led the charge as Petro Gazz Angels swept Cignal HD in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals, Thursday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gazz Angels are on the cusp of a second straight Reinforced Conference crown after a hard-earned 25-21, 27-25, 37-35 triumph over the HD Spikers.

Vander Weide was sensational for Petro Gazz, scoring their final three points to secure the win that gave them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.