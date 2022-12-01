The Creamline Cool Smashers are one win away from a third-place finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Creamline Cool Smashers are one step closer to a podium finish after claiming a 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19 victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Five players scored in double-digits for Creamline, and they asserted their might at the net with 17 kill blocks. Tots Carlos had 19 points built on 18 kills, while Jeanette Panaga scored nine of her 14 points on blocks.

Alyssa Valdez contributed 16 points -- including four blocks -- along with 10 digs. Michele Gumabao scored 11 points in a reserve role, and Jema Galanza had 10 points, as the Cool Smashers torched Chery Tiggo for 57 kills.

"Siyempre masaya kami kasi nakuha namin 'yung panalo, naka-recover kami kahit 'di kami nakalaro sa finals," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses, whose squad lost out on a possible grand slam when they finished third in the round-robin semis.

Determined to salvage the bronze medal, the Cool Smashers took a 1-0 lead in their series over the Crossovers as they recovered from a blip in the second set and dominated the third period in comprehensive fashion.

Creamline got the job done even without the services of import Yeliz Basa, who did not see action in the match.

"Sabi nga namin, mag-enjoy lang, maglaro, 'yung panalo naman, susunod lang 'yan. Ang Creamline kasi kailangan talaga medyo masaya sa loob. Hopefully next game maging maganda pa 'yung laro namin," said Meneses.

Creamline erased a 9-16 deficit in the opening set, with Valdez's offspeed hit completing their come-from-behind win. But Chery Tiggo equalized in the second as they held off Creamline's charge, with Roselle Baliton firing back-to-back aces to tie the match at 1-1.

The Cool Smashers responded with a clinical performance in Set 3, where they scored the first 11 points before Chery Tiggo finally got on the board via an Alina Bicar hit. The Crossovers had no answer, however: they trailed by double-digits all the way and managed just three kills in the set. Creamline needed just 18 minutes to complete the win and take a 2-1 advantage.

Creamline's net defense fueled them in the fourth set, with Panaga's back-to-back rejections of Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic giving them a 14-13 lead that they would not relinquish. The Crossovers got within one point, 19-18, off a Valdez mishit, but Cvijovic's service error wiped out their momentum and Gumabao finished them off with three straight kills.

Baliton was the only player in double-digits for Chery Tiggo with 10 points, including five blocks. Mylene Paat and EJ Laure each had nine points, with Laure also contributing 27 receptions and 14 digs.

Panaga's nine blocks matches Cignal HD's Roselyn Doria for the most in a single game this season. Doria also had nine rejections in their third-place game against PLDT in the PVL Invitational Conference.

The Crossovers couldn't get any rhythm on offense, however, managing just 35 kills in the game.

Creamline can secure the bronze with another win on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.