Creamline middle blocker Jeanette Panaga. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Jeanette Panaga matched the Premier Volleyball League's record for most blocks this season after tallying nine rejections in Creamline's win over Chery Tiggo in the bronze medal series.

The former College of St. Benilde star anchored the Cool Smashers' net defense in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19 win over the Crossovers, putting them a game away from a third-place finish in the Reinforced Conference.

Her nine blocks matched the effort of Cignal HD's Roselyn Doria, who had the same number of rejections in their bronze medal game against PLDT in the PVL Invitational Conference.

"Naglalaro lang talaga ako for the team, and gusto ko lang talaga manalo," said Panaga, who finished with 14 points. Creamline, as a team, had 17 blocks against the Crossovers.

It was a bounce-back performance for Panaga, who had just six points in Creamline's five-set win over Chery Tiggo in their semifinal encounter last Tuesday. The middle blocker said that the key to her performance was to play without pressure.

"I just want to play happy lang talaga, and mabigay 'yung pwede kong mabigay sa team and sa mga teammates ko," she said.

It was a mentality shared by the entire Creamline team, after skipper Alyssa Valdez admitted that they succumbed to pressure against the Crossovers in the semifinals. The Cool Smashers had needed to win in three or four sets in order to clinch a Final 4 spot, but dropped the second and third frames.

They bounced back in the ensuing sets but Creamline still saw its streak of seven consecutive Finals appearances come to an end.

"Parang ang mindset lang talaga namin ng team is maglaro na lang kami, and ibalik namin 'yung happy-happy lang," said Panaga. "So parang less pressure, sabi nga ni Coach She [Sherwin Meneses] na isipin natin kung bakit tayo andito, and 'yung goal natin, makuha natin."

What makes Panaga's performance all the more special is that it came in front of her mother, who got to watch the middle blocker play in person for the first time during her stint with Creamline.

"Sobrang nainspire ako and sobrang happy ako na pumunta siya dito sa game. Hindi niya pa alam na hindi kami nakapasok ng Finals sabi ko 'Ma, hindi kami nakapasok ng Finals' pero sabi niya 'Nak, manonood ako for you'," said Panaga.

"She means a lot to me talaga so grabe, sobrang nainspire ako kapag nanonood 'yung nanay ko," she added.

