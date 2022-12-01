LOOK: Sibol's ML, Tekken reps arrive in Bali for IESF

Courtesy: Sibol's Facebook page

National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Tekken 7 representatives are now in Bali, Indonesia for the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships, to be held from December 3 to 9.

Sibol's ML team will test its mettle against rival country Indonesia as they open their campaign on December 3.

The team is paraded by players of world championship team Blacklist International, and two standouts from Maharlika Esports. Sibol will be facing Indonesia, represented by EVOS Legends

EVOS Legends missed a playoffs spot in the professional leagues last October, for the first time in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Sibol's Tekken 7 representative, Andreij "Doujin" Albar, will start his run on December 3 in Group C.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist will go up against against Cote D'ivore (Shaoling), Poland (Why), Laos (Chabala), and Colombia (Sebastian 9226).

Aside from ML:BB and Tekken, Sibol will also field in players for DOTA 2, who will leave for Bali on Thursday.