Thirdy Ravena had 22 points in a losing effort against Shibuya. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena's big game was squandered in San-En NeoPhoenix's 87-82 loss to the SunRockers Shibuya, Wednesday at the Sumida-ku City Gymnasium.

Ravena had 22 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting clip to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. However, his effort wasn't enough to keep the NeoPhoenix from suffering a third straight defeat.

San-En fell to 8-6 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena did not play in the Shiga Lakes' 67-62 defeat to the Osaka Evessa at the Edion Arena Osaka, also on Wednesday.

The elder Ravena is rehabbing a left leg injury. He remains questionable for their games against Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido this weekend.

The loss was Shiga's 10th straight, dropping them to 2-12 in the season.

Ramos is still out of action for the Levanga, who lost 88-77 to the Chiba Jets to fall to 4-10. The Filipino-American guard is recovering from a right ankle sprain.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies outlasted Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 81-74, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium. Their Filipino import, Justine Baltazar, did not play even as the Dragonflies improved to 11-3.

Wright had 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting from long distance on top of six assists and four rebounds. He also had five turnovers, however, and Kyoto dropped a third straight game to fall to 6-8 in the season.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins absorbed a 70-66 defeat against powerhouse Ryukyu at the Dolphins Arena, with the Filipino-American swingman limited to just five points.

In the second division of the B.League, Greg Slaughter and Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka dropped back-to-back games to the Kumamoto Volters, this week.

Slaughter had four points and two rebounds in an 81-79 loss, but did not play when they were crushed 74-55 on Tuesday.